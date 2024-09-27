Left Menu

Seven Women Arrested in Election Rivalry Incident in Uttar Pradesh

Seven women were detained in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district after reportedly attacking police officers who had come to serve a notice regarding an election rivalry complaint. The case has led to the booking of over a dozen individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:37 IST
Seven Women Arrested in Election Rivalry Incident in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven women were detained in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers who were there to serve a notice. This followed a complaint about election rivalry, officials stated.

The incident occurred in the Patti police station area when Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said that Suresh Kumar Shukla, the pradhan of Patti Grameen village, reported being attacked and threatened by Kundanpur resident Raju Saroj and others over election disputes during the 2021 panchayat polls.

A police team, including Sub-Inspector Indresh Kumar and a lady inspector, visited Saroj's house to deliver the notice. There, several women allegedly attacked the officers with bricks and stones. Following the incident, the police registered a case against eight women and several unknown individuals. Sub-Inspector Sundar Giri and the police force subsequently arrested seven suspects on Friday, sending them to jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024