Seven Women Arrested in Election Rivalry Incident in Uttar Pradesh

Seven women were detained in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers who were there to serve a notice. This followed a complaint about election rivalry, officials stated.

The incident occurred in the Patti police station area when Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said that Suresh Kumar Shukla, the pradhan of Patti Grameen village, reported being attacked and threatened by Kundanpur resident Raju Saroj and others over election disputes during the 2021 panchayat polls.

A police team, including Sub-Inspector Indresh Kumar and a lady inspector, visited Saroj's house to deliver the notice. There, several women allegedly attacked the officers with bricks and stones. Following the incident, the police registered a case against eight women and several unknown individuals. Sub-Inspector Sundar Giri and the police force subsequently arrested seven suspects on Friday, sending them to jail.

