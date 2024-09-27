International Efforts Intensify for Yemen Detainees' Release
U.S. and European allies convened with Yemen's internationally recognized government to address the detainment of UN and NGO staff by Houthi rebels. The State Department demanded their immediate release and the protection of staff from unjustified detention or intimidation. The Houthis control Yemen's capital and major areas.
U.S. and European allies met with officials from Yemen's internationally recognized government this week to discuss the detentions of United Nations and nongovernmental organization staff by Houthi rebels, according to the State Department.
The State Department insisted, "These individuals must be released immediately, and all staff must be allowed to perform their work without fear of unjustified detention or intimidation."
The Iran-aligned Houthi rebels maintain control over Yemen's capital and its most populous regions.
