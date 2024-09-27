Left Menu

Navy-NCB Joint Operation Seizes Charas in Gujarat

A combined effort by the Indian Navy's intelligence wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of 500 grams of charas in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The joint operation followed a tip-off and unearthed contraband worth Rs 25 lakh.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the Indian Navy's intelligence wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a successful joint operation in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, officials confirmed.

Acting on a specific tip-off, Navy intelligence and NCB personnel raided Jodia taluka, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of 500 grams of charas valued at Rs 25 lakh, according to a Navy official.

The identity of the accused has not been disclosed, with further investigation to be handled by the NCB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

