Navy-NCB Joint Operation Seizes Charas in Gujarat
A combined effort by the Indian Navy's intelligence wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has resulted in the arrest of a man and the seizure of 500 grams of charas in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The joint operation followed a tip-off and unearthed contraband worth Rs 25 lakh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamnagar | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A team from the Indian Navy's intelligence wing and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a successful joint operation in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, officials confirmed.
Acting on a specific tip-off, Navy intelligence and NCB personnel raided Jodia taluka, resulting in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of 500 grams of charas valued at Rs 25 lakh, according to a Navy official.
The identity of the accused has not been disclosed, with further investigation to be handled by the NCB.
(With inputs from agencies.)
