Middle East's Crucial Decisions: Diplomacy vs. Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Friday that the upcoming decisions by all parties in the Middle East will be pivotal, determining the region's future direction and having significant long-term consequences.

Addressing a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, underlined Washington's position that diplomacy is the preferred route to progress, rather than conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)