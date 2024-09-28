Left Menu

Middle East's Crucial Decisions: Diplomacy vs. Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of upcoming decisions by Middle Eastern parties, emphasizing that these choices will shape the region's future. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken reiterated the U.S. stance favoring diplomacy over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:43 IST
Middle East's Crucial Decisions: Diplomacy vs. Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Friday that the upcoming decisions by all parties in the Middle East will be pivotal, determining the region's future direction and having significant long-term consequences.

Addressing a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken, the United States' top diplomat, underlined Washington's position that diplomacy is the preferred route to progress, rather than conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024