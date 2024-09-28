Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Safe After Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, could not be reached following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group informed Reuters.

Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had yet to release a statement regarding Nasrallah's status. However, a source close to Hezbollah confirmed to Reuters that Nasrallah was alive, and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported that he was safe. Additionally, a senior Iranian security official relayed to Reuters that Tehran was verifying his status.

(With inputs from agencies.)