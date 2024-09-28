Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Safe After Israeli Strikes
Following Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was found to be safe. Despite initial concerns, sources confirm Nasrallah's safety, while Iranian and Hezbollah officials continue to monitor the situation.
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, could not be reached following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group informed Reuters.
Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had yet to release a statement regarding Nasrallah's status. However, a source close to Hezbollah confirmed to Reuters that Nasrallah was alive, and Iran's Tasnim news agency also reported that he was safe. Additionally, a senior Iranian security official relayed to Reuters that Tehran was verifying his status.
