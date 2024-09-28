Security Forces Seize Major Arms Cache in Conflict-Ridden Manipur
Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from three districts in Manipur, an area affected by ethnic conflict. The operation included Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, BSF, and CRPF. The seizures were part of search and area domination exercises, and no arrests were made.
Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from three districts in Manipur, according to a police statement released on Saturday.
A joint team comprising Manipur Police and Assam Rifles confiscated two .303 rifles, one 9mm pistol with magazine, cartridges, four hand grenades, two detonators, and one each of country-made mortar and long-range improvised mortar from Loiching ridge in Kangpokpi district.
In another operation, the combined forces of state police, BSF, and CRPF seized two improvised mortars, locally known as "pumpi," from Gothol village in Churachandpur district. Additional seizures were made from Phainom hill range in Thoubal district, where various explosive devices were confiscated. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the region since May 3 last year.
