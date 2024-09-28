Left Menu

Blast Rocks Southern Beirut Suburbs

A strike hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, causing smoke to rise from the area. The sound of the blast was audible across the city, according to a Reuters witness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:51 IST
Blast Rocks Southern Beirut Suburbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Smoke was seen rising from the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday after a strike hit the area, a Reuters witness reported.

The blast's sound reverberated across the Lebanese capital, causing alarm among residents.

This incident adds to the ongoing tension in the region, though the cause of the strike remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024