Blast Rocks Southern Beirut Suburbs
A strike hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, causing smoke to rise from the area. The sound of the blast was audible across the city, according to a Reuters witness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:51 IST
Smoke was seen rising from the southern suburbs of Beirut on Saturday after a strike hit the area, a Reuters witness reported.
The blast's sound reverberated across the Lebanese capital, causing alarm among residents.
This incident adds to the ongoing tension in the region, though the cause of the strike remains unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement