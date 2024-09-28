Justice Delayed: 16 Years After Malegaon Blast, Trial Nears Conclusion

Sixteen years have passed since a blast rocked Malegaon, Maharashtra, on a quiet September day in 2008, killing six people and injuring over 100. The trial has now reached its concluding stages.

While the prosecution has presented its final say, the defense is set to begin its closing arguments on September 30. For the victims and their families, it has been a long and arduous journey for justice.

An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. Those facing trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni. Initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

Despite the lengthy trial, victims and their families remain hopeful of justice. Nisar Ahmed, who lost his son in the blast, commented on the slow pace but expressed faith in the court. The NIA filed a chargesheet in 2016, giving a clean chit to some accused while proceeding with charges against others. The trial began in earnest in 2018 and now awaits its final verdict.

