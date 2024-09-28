Left Menu

Justice Delayed: 16 Years After Malegaon Blast, Trial Nears Conclusion

Sixteen years after the 2008 Malegaon blast in Maharashtra, which killed six people and injured over 100, the trial is nearing its conclusion. The prosecution has finished its case, and the defense is set to begin closing arguments on September 30. The victims have endured a long battle for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sixteen years have passed since a blast rocked Malegaon, Maharashtra, on a quiet September day in 2008, killing six people and injuring over 100. The trial has now reached its concluding stages.

While the prosecution has presented its final say, the defense is set to begin its closing arguments on September 30. For the victims and their families, it has been a long and arduous journey for justice.

An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. Those facing trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni. Initially investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

Despite the lengthy trial, victims and their families remain hopeful of justice. Nisar Ahmed, who lost his son in the blast, commented on the slow pace but expressed faith in the court. The NIA filed a chargesheet in 2016, giving a clean chit to some accused while proceeding with charges against others. The trial began in earnest in 2018 and now awaits its final verdict.

