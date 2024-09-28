Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Reportedly Killed by Israeli Airstrike

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leader for 32 years, has reportedly been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. His leadership transformed the group into a significant militant force with Iranian backing. The Israeli military announced his death, but Hezbollah has yet to confirm it.

Updated: 28-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:26 IST
Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, reportedly died in an Israeli airstrike on the group's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the Israeli military on Saturday. Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed group for 32 years, was a significant figure in the Arab world and a persistent adversary of Israel.

The Israeli military stated that Nasrallah had been 'eliminated' in the airstrike, yet Hezbollah has not confirmed the claim. Nasrallah's charismatic leadership saw Hezbollah evolve into a potent military force, deeply involved in regional conflicts and routinely challenging Israeli and American policies in the Middle East.

Nasrallah's influence extended regionally, especially amid the Gaza conflict, where Hezbollah supported Hamas against Israel. Recognized for his oratory skills, Nasrallah's speeches were closely followed by both allies and adversaries. His tenure is marked by a blend of military engagements and political maneuvers, making him a polarizing figure in the complex landscape of Middle Eastern politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

