France Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

France's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that, according to its intelligence, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been confirmed dead, following an assertion by Israel that it had killed him a day earlier.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny the status of Nasrallah, who has served as its leader for the past 32 years.

'According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died,' stated the French foreign ministry.

