France Confirms Death of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
France's foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is dead, following Israel's claim of his assassination. Hezbollah, backed by Iran and led by Nasrallah for 32 years, has not yet released an official statement regarding his status.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- France
France's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that, according to its intelligence, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been confirmed dead, following an assertion by Israel that it had killed him a day earlier.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny the status of Nasrallah, who has served as its leader for the past 32 years.
'According to the information we have, Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, would indeed have died,' stated the French foreign ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam Typhoon Tragedy: Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Search Efforts
Vietnam typhoon death toll rises to 233 as more bodies recovered from areas hit by landslides and flash floods, reports AP.
Delhi High Court to Pronounce Verdict on Bail Pleas in Tragic Coaching Centre Deaths
Starmer and Biden to Discuss Western Missile Use in Ukraine Conflict
Russian State Duma Chairman Accuses NATO of Involvement in Ukraine Conflict