Tensions in Bareilly: BJP MLA Leads Protest Against Mosque Construction

Bareilly - BJP MLA M P Arya, accompanied by party workers and locals, staged a protest against the construction of a mosque last night in Kela Dandi village, citing it as illegal. According to officials, the protest ended only when police halted the construction work.

In a related incident, some individuals reportedly demolished part of the mosque under construction. Several suspects have been detained, and heavy police forces have been deployed to ensure calm, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Arya accused the local police of assisting in the illegal construction of the mosque, which has angered residents in surrounding villages. The BJP MLA led the protest, which included slogan-chanting and demands for action against the alleged offenders. The police managed to disperse the protesters and halt the construction, maintaining that the situation is now peaceful.

