Tensions in Bareilly: BJP MLA Leads Protest Against Mosque Construction
BJP MLA M P Arya, along with party workers and locals, protested against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Kela Dandi village. The protest ended only after the police intervened and halted the construction. A portion of the mosque was demolished by some people, leading to detentions and a heavy police presence to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
Bareilly - BJP MLA M P Arya, accompanied by party workers and locals, staged a protest against the construction of a mosque last night in Kela Dandi village, citing it as illegal. According to officials, the protest ended only when police halted the construction work.
In a related incident, some individuals reportedly demolished part of the mosque under construction. Several suspects have been detained, and heavy police forces have been deployed to ensure calm, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Arya accused the local police of assisting in the illegal construction of the mosque, which has angered residents in surrounding villages. The BJP MLA led the protest, which included slogan-chanting and demands for action against the alleged offenders. The police managed to disperse the protesters and halt the construction, maintaining that the situation is now peaceful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- protest
- mosque
- construction
- illegal
- detentions
- police
- demolition
- tension
- Village
ALSO READ
Shimla Police Release Video of Violent Protest Over Mosque Construction
UP Minister Defends Police Amid Allegations of Fake Encounters
Punjab Police Arrest Drug Inspector Linked to Smuggling Operations
Appellant's arrest does not suffer from illegality: SC on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea.
Mark Mitchell Joins Australian Counterparts at Police Ministers Council Meeting