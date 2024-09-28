Left Menu

Hamas Vows Unyielding Resistance Post Nasrallah's Assassination

The Palestinian militant group Hamas mourned the loss of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Hamas affirmed that his death would strengthen the resolve of resistance forces in Palestine and Lebanon. This event significantly impacts Hezbollah and Iran's regional strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:56 IST
Palestinian militant group Hamas announced their mourning for Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike. Hamas stated that his death would further intensify the ongoing resistance against Israel.

The assassination represents a significant blow to Hezbollah, as the group faces an increasing number of Israeli attacks. It also affects Iran's broader regional strategy, particularly the 'Axis of Resistance,' which includes groups like Hezbollah and has been actively targeting Israel.

In a show of solidarity, Hamas reaffirmed its support for Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, emphasizing their collaboration in defending the Al-Aqsa mosque. The Iranian-backed group, Islamic Jihad, echoed these sentiments, vowing that resistance forces in the region would eventually make Israel pay for its actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

