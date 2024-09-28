Left Menu

Israel Justifies Strike on Hezbollah Leader's Headquarters

The Israeli military justified their strike on Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's headquarters, claiming it was a legitimate military target. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also announced new civilian guidelines, limiting gatherings in central Israel to 1,000 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST
Israel Justifies Strike on Hezbollah Leader's Headquarters
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has justified its recent strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, asserting that the location was a legitimate military target under international law. The attack resulted in the death of the group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed the legitimacy of the strike and outlined new civilian guidelines in response to the escalating situation. The new measures limit gatherings in areas of central Israel to no more than 1,000 people.

The guidelines aim to enhance civilian safety amidst ongoing tensions, reflecting Israel's heightened security posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024