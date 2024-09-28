Israel Justifies Strike on Hezbollah Leader's Headquarters

The Israeli military has justified its recent strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, asserting that the location was a legitimate military target under international law. The attack resulted in the death of the group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed the legitimacy of the strike and outlined new civilian guidelines in response to the escalating situation. The new measures limit gatherings in areas of central Israel to no more than 1,000 people.

The guidelines aim to enhance civilian safety amidst ongoing tensions, reflecting Israel's heightened security posture.

