Israel Justifies Strike on Hezbollah Leader's Headquarters
The Israeli military justified their strike on Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's headquarters, claiming it was a legitimate military target. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also announced new civilian guidelines, limiting gatherings in central Israel to 1,000 people.
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military has justified its recent strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, asserting that the location was a legitimate military target under international law. The attack resulted in the death of the group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed the legitimacy of the strike and outlined new civilian guidelines in response to the escalating situation. The new measures limit gatherings in areas of central Israel to no more than 1,000 people.
The guidelines aim to enhance civilian safety amidst ongoing tensions, reflecting Israel's heightened security posture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Military Targets Senior Hezbollah Official Amid Escalating Violence
Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah in Beirut: Escalation Amid Gaza Conflict
Israeli Military Targets Southern Beirut, Civilians Urged to Evacuate
Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah's Intelligence Directorate
Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah's Central Command in Beirut