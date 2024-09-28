Left Menu

International Naval Exercises Amid Tensions in South China Sea

Five countries conducted joint maritime exercises in the South China Sea, aiming to improve military interoperability amid regional tensions. Participants included the Philippines, the United States, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. The drills followed multiple air and sea encounters between the Philippines and China, highlighting ongoing disputes over maritime sovereignty.

In a demonstration of regional solidarity, five countries' armed forces engaged in joint maritime exercises on Saturday in the contentious South China Sea, coinciding with China's simultaneous military drills in the same area. The drill aimed to boost the tactical synchronization among the militaries of the Philippines, the United States, Australia, Japan, and the first-time participant New Zealand.

Australia's Department of Defence emphasized that the exercises underscored a shared commitment to fostering regional collaboration for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The maneuvers come amid rising tensions highlighted by a string of air and sea clashes between the Philippines and China over contested regions like the Scarborough Shoal, occupied by China's coast guard for over ten years.

Adding to the complex geopolitical landscape, naval ships from New Zealand and Australia transited the Taiwan Strait, a significant international waterway claimed by China. In response, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong reiterated the country's ongoing call for peace and stability in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait while welcoming resumed high-level dialogues between the U.S. and China.

