Diplomatic Exchange: Lula and Maduro Discuss Regional Tensions

Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela held a brief conversation discussing regional issues. This call, the first since Venezuela's contentious election, focused on U.S. military presence growing in the Caribbean. Lula offered to mediate U.S.-Venezuela talks but has received no reply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 00:27 IST
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva recently engaged in a brief conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, discussing the geopolitical climate in the Caribbean and South America, according to a Brazilian government statement released Thursday.

The November 21 dialogue marks the first interaction between the two leaders since last year's controversial Venezuelan election, challenged by Brazilian and international authorities. Their conversation appears to have yielded no significant developments afterward.

O Globo newspaper, mentioning unnamed sources, was the first to break the news of the call, indicating that President Lula voiced concerns about increased U.S. military activities in the Caribbean. Lula extended an offer to mediate between the U.S. and Venezuela during earlier interactions with former President Donald Trump, but there has yet been no response from Washington.

