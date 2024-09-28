VHP Activist Dies Amid Protests; Future Actions Await October 5 Court Decision

A 46-year-old VHP worker died here apparently of heart attack during a demonstration by a local Hindu right outfit which was demanding the abolishment of the Waqf board and verification of the migrant workers.

Demonstrations were held across state districts at the call of Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, which has been spearheading a movement for the demolition of a mosque in Sanjauli for weeks, as well as mandatory verification of migrants.

Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba, and Nahan saw a huge turnout of protesters.

At Hamirpur protest, Varinder Parmar, a Vishva Hindu Parishad activist, fainted when the agitators were on their to submit a memorandum to the authorities. He was rushed to the Hamirpur Medical College in a police vehicle but was declared dead by the doctors.

Prima facie, heart attack was said to be the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, samiti co-convner Madan Thakur said they would wait for the decision of the Municipal Court till October 5 on the disputed mosque before deciding a future strategy. He also threatened of a ''Jail bharo andolan'' after October 5.

''FIRs are registered against us and no action is taken against AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai for instigating the sentiments of the people by making a video from the Sanjauli mosque where locals are not allowed to go,'' he told the PTI.

Jamai had kicked up a row when he made a video from the disputed mosque and later by saying he would file a PIL seeking why other buildings in the vicinity with more than four storeys are not considered illegal. The act was condemned by the local Muslim leaders as well as leaders of Congress and BJP.

On September 11, police resorted to batons and water cannon when people demanding the demolition of a portion of the Sanjauli mosque broke through the barricades to get close to the mosque and indulged in stone pelting. Six police personnel and four protesters were injured in the ensuing skirmish with cases lodged against 50 protestors.

''Waqf board should be abolished, cases against protestors should be withdrawn, unauthorised mosque should be demolished and identification and verification of the outside should be made mandatory,'' Thakur said Hamirpur town on Saturday saw a huge demonstration with most agitators seen carrying saffron banners and flags.

The leaders of the Hindu right group in their address demanded a proposal to check the documents of migrants be passed in the gram sabha meetings slated to be held across the state on October 2.

In Shimla, police were deployed in large number to maintain law and order while shops owned by members of the Muslim community remained closed.

(With inputs from agencies.)