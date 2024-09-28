VHP Worker Dies During Protest Amid Rising Tensions Over Sanjauli Mosque
A VHP worker died from a heart attack during a protest demanding the abolishment of the Waqf board and the verification of migrant workers. Demonstrations were held statewide. Samiti co-convener Madan Thakur threatened further actions depending on an upcoming court decision regarding the disputed Sanjauli mosque.
- Country:
- India
A 46-year-old VHP worker tragically died of an apparent heart attack during a demonstration held by a local Hindu right outfit demanding the abolishment of the Waqf board and migrant worker verification.
Protests, led by the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, took place across several state districts, advocating for the demolition of a mosque in Sanjauli and making migrant verification mandatory. Major demonstrations with significant turnouts occurred in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba, and Nahan.
During the protest in Hamirpur, Vishva Hindu Parishad activist Varinder Parmar collapsed while en route to submit a memorandum to the authorities. Despite being rushed to Hamirpur Medical College in a police vehicle, Parmar was declared dead upon arrival. Initial reports indicate that he died from a heart attack.
Madan Thakur, the Samiti's co-convener, announced that they would wait for a Municipal Court decision on the Sanjauli mosque's status before planning future actions. Thakur also threatened a 'Jail bharo andolan' post-October 5 if their demands were not met.
Additional tensions arose due to AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai's controversial video from the disputed mosque, sparking condemnation from both Muslim leaders and political voices across party lines. Earlier skirmishes resulted in injuries and arrests when police intervened to control the crowd demanding part of the Sanjauli mosque be demolished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Traders Protest Over Sanjauli Mosque Controversy
Bandh Shutters Shops in Solan Amid Sanjauli Mosque Controversy
Controversy and Protests Surround Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla
Protest Rally in Himachal Pradesh Demands Abolition of Waqf Board and Migrant Verification
Controversy Erupts Over AIMIM Leader's Remarks at Disputed Sanjauli Mosque