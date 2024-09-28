Renewed Tribal Clashes Toll in Northwestern Pakistan
A violent conflict between two tribes over land in Pakistan's Kurram district resulted in at least 50 deaths and 120 injuries. The eight-day clashes involved heavy weaponry, disrupting supply routes and essential services. A temporary ceasefire has been established with tribal elders' cooperation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least 50 people have been killed and 120 others injured in clashes between two warring tribes over a piece of land in Pakistan's restive northwestern Kurram district, police confirmed on Saturday.
The clashes erupted over a land dispute in Upper Kurram's Boshehra area, leading to gunfire and intense fighting. Authorities report that a temporary ceasefire was implemented on Saturday with the cooperation of tribal elders, according to Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.
The situation in the Kurram district is now under control, with clashes ceasing in areas including Piwar, Tari Mangal, and Kunj Alizai. Security forces have been deployed. Heavy weaponry was used, causing road closures, disrupting essential supplies, and spreading the conflict to multiple regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blinken Heads to Egypt for Critical Gaza Ceasefire Talks
U.S. Strives for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal with Egypt and Qatar
US Collaborates with Egypt, Qatar for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Egypt Rejects Israeli Troop Presence at Gaza Border Amid Ceasefire Talks
U.S. Progress on Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Blinken Reports