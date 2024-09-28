Left Menu

Renewed Tribal Clashes Toll in Northwestern Pakistan

A violent conflict between two tribes over land in Pakistan's Kurram district resulted in at least 50 deaths and 120 injuries. The eight-day clashes involved heavy weaponry, disrupting supply routes and essential services. A temporary ceasefire has been established with tribal elders' cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:49 IST
Renewed Tribal Clashes Toll in Northwestern Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 50 people have been killed and 120 others injured in clashes between two warring tribes over a piece of land in Pakistan's restive northwestern Kurram district, police confirmed on Saturday.

The clashes erupted over a land dispute in Upper Kurram's Boshehra area, leading to gunfire and intense fighting. Authorities report that a temporary ceasefire was implemented on Saturday with the cooperation of tribal elders, according to Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

The situation in the Kurram district is now under control, with clashes ceasing in areas including Piwar, Tari Mangal, and Kunj Alizai. Security forces have been deployed. Heavy weaponry was used, causing road closures, disrupting essential supplies, and spreading the conflict to multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024