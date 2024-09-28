Renewed Tribal Clashes Toll in Northwestern Pakistan

At least 50 people have been killed and 120 others injured in clashes between two warring tribes over a piece of land in Pakistan's restive northwestern Kurram district, police confirmed on Saturday.

The clashes erupted over a land dispute in Upper Kurram's Boshehra area, leading to gunfire and intense fighting. Authorities report that a temporary ceasefire was implemented on Saturday with the cooperation of tribal elders, according to Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

The situation in the Kurram district is now under control, with clashes ceasing in areas including Piwar, Tari Mangal, and Kunj Alizai. Security forces have been deployed. Heavy weaponry was used, causing road closures, disrupting essential supplies, and spreading the conflict to multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)