Biden Supports Israel's Actions Against Hezbollah Leader
U.S. President Joe Biden deems Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as 'a measure of justice' and reinforces U.S. military presence in the Middle East. He emphasizes America's support for Israel's self-defense and aims for conflict de-escalation in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic efforts, ignoring Iran's vows for retaliation.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday deemed Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as 'a measure of justice' for his numerous victims, reaffirming the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-backed groups.
Biden announced that he had instructed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to bolster the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, aimed at deterring aggression and minimizing the risk of a wider conflict.
He reiterated the United States' commitment to de-escalating conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic channels, omitting any response to a statement from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed retaliation for Nasrallah's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
