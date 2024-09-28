Biden Supports Israel's Actions Against Hezbollah Leader

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday deemed Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as 'a measure of justice' for his numerous victims, reaffirming the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-backed groups.

Biden announced that he had instructed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to bolster the U.S. military presence in the Middle East, aimed at deterring aggression and minimizing the risk of a wider conflict.

He reiterated the United States' commitment to de-escalating conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic channels, omitting any response to a statement from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed retaliation for Nasrallah's death.

