Heightened Security Measures: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Relocated Following Hezbollah Leader's Death

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters. This move came a day after Israel targeted and killed the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut.

The decision to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker reflects growing nervousness among Iranian authorities as Israel continues a series of attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's most formidable ally in the region. Reuters revealed that the elite Revolutionary Guards Corps had ordered all members to stop using communication devices, following the destruction of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah.

Two officials, briefed by Tehran, informed Reuters about Khamenei's relocation. They also indicated ongoing contact between Iran and other proxy groups to decide on the next steps following Nasrallah's killing. Iran's Revolutionary Guards' deputy commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, was among those who died in Friday's strikes on Beirut. Khamenei issued statements condemning the strike and announced a five-day mourning period for Nasrallah.

Nasrallah's death marks a significant setback for Iran, removing a pivotal ally in its network of regional proxy groups perceived as the 'Axis of Resistance'. These allies span from Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq and the Houthis in Yemen. Iran continues to inspect communication devices amid concerns of Israeli infiltration, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States of complicity in Nasrallah's killing.

