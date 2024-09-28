Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Suspects in Chhattisgarh Amid Brutal Attack Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches in Chhattisgarh's Kanker region related to the killing of Indian Army personnel by Maoists. The operation targeted 11 suspects, resulting in the seizure of multiple items. The NIA is intensifying efforts to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem following the murder of Motiram Achala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:48 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Suspects in Chhattisgarh Amid Brutal Attack Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted an extensive search operation across Chhattisgarh's Kanker region in connection with the brutal killing of an Indian Army personnel by Maoists, according to an official statement.

Teams from the NIA raided several locations belonging to 11 suspects in the villages of Useli, Gumjhir, Badetevda, Umarkumta, and Amabeda. The state agency reported seizing air guns, mobile phones, printers, a laptop, hard disk, digital video recorders (DVRs), a motorcycle, incriminating naxal documents, and Rs 66,500 in cash.

The agency highlighted that the case is related to the fatal attack on Motiram Achala, who was shot dead by Maoist cadres near Murga Bazar village Useli in February 2023 while he was on leave from the Indian Army. The NIA, now leading the investigation, continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle the Maoist infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024