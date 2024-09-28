NIA Cracks Down on Maoist Suspects in Chhattisgarh Amid Brutal Attack Probe
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches in Chhattisgarh's Kanker region related to the killing of Indian Army personnel by Maoists. The operation targeted 11 suspects, resulting in the seizure of multiple items. The NIA is intensifying efforts to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem following the murder of Motiram Achala.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted an extensive search operation across Chhattisgarh's Kanker region in connection with the brutal killing of an Indian Army personnel by Maoists, according to an official statement.
Teams from the NIA raided several locations belonging to 11 suspects in the villages of Useli, Gumjhir, Badetevda, Umarkumta, and Amabeda. The state agency reported seizing air guns, mobile phones, printers, a laptop, hard disk, digital video recorders (DVRs), a motorcycle, incriminating naxal documents, and Rs 66,500 in cash.
The agency highlighted that the case is related to the fatal attack on Motiram Achala, who was shot dead by Maoist cadres near Murga Bazar village Useli in February 2023 while he was on leave from the Indian Army. The NIA, now leading the investigation, continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle the Maoist infrastructure in the region.
