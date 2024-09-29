Calls for a More Inclusive UN
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the urgent need for reforming the United Nations to make it more representative and effective. He argued that the UN, starting with 51 members and now expanded to 193, must evolve to address contemporary global challenges and not remain 'anachronistic.'
In a fervent call for United Nations reform, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted that the global body must evolve to stay relevant in today's world. Addressing the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly, he remarked that the UN had grown from 51 members to 193, reflecting profound changes in global concerns and opportunities.
Jaishankar stressed that an effective and representative UN is vital, warning that it cannot serve as a central platform while remaining outdated. He called for collective action, resource pooling, and experience sharing to ensure no part of the world is left behind in addressing key global issues.
Reforming multilateralism, he emphasized, is imperative. Resonating with this theme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stressed that global peace and development hinge on essential reforms in international institutions. The 'Pact of the Future,' adopted by consensus, aims to make the Security Council more representative, democratic, and accountable, addressing historical injustices and improving representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Critical Address at U.N. Security Council
UN Human Rights Council Session Highlights Education's Role in Fostering Global Peace
Finland’s President Stubb Proposes U.N. Security Council Reforms
Chancellor Discusses Intercultural Dialogue and Global Peace Initiatives
Terrorism remains serious threat to global peace; areas such as cyber, maritime & space are emerging as new theatres of conflict: PM Modi.