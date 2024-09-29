Left Menu

Calls for a More Inclusive UN

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the urgent need for reforming the United Nations to make it more representative and effective. He argued that the UN, starting with 51 members and now expanded to 193, must evolve to address contemporary global challenges and not remain 'anachronistic.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:15 IST
In a fervent call for United Nations reform, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted that the global body must evolve to stay relevant in today's world. Addressing the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly, he remarked that the UN had grown from 51 members to 193, reflecting profound changes in global concerns and opportunities.

Jaishankar stressed that an effective and representative UN is vital, warning that it cannot serve as a central platform while remaining outdated. He called for collective action, resource pooling, and experience sharing to ensure no part of the world is left behind in addressing key global issues.

Reforming multilateralism, he emphasized, is imperative. Resonating with this theme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stressed that global peace and development hinge on essential reforms in international institutions. The 'Pact of the Future,' adopted by consensus, aims to make the Security Council more representative, democratic, and accountable, addressing historical injustices and improving representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

