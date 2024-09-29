Deadly Drone Attack on Ukrainian Hospital

Russia launched a devastating attack on a hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Saturday, claiming 10 lives and injuring at least 22, according to Ukrainian officials.

Danielle Bell, chief of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, identified the weapons used as 'loitering munitions,' also known as suicide drones. The Saint Panteleimon Clinical Hospital suffered two attacks separated by 45 minutes. The majority of fatalities occurred during the second strike, which coincided with the arrival of first responders and the evacuation of patients.

Sumy's regional administration confirmed the casualty figures and the damage caused, noting that nine high-rise buildings were also affected in addition to the hospital. This incident follows several other attacks on healthcare facilities in Sumy, including a deadly strike on a geriatric center and another hospital complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko condemned the attack, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilian areas by Russian forces.

