Left Menu

Deadly Drone Attack on Ukrainian Hospital

Russia targeted a hospital in Sumy, Ukraine, killing 10 and injuring 22 others. Ukrainian officials reported that loitering munitions, or suicide drones, caused the destruction. International humanitarian law protects medical facilities, making the attacks deplorable. Despite evacuation efforts, patients and responders were caught in a second strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 03:03 IST
Deadly Drone Attack on Ukrainian Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a devastating attack on a hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, early Saturday, claiming 10 lives and injuring at least 22, according to Ukrainian officials.

Danielle Bell, chief of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, identified the weapons used as 'loitering munitions,' also known as suicide drones. The Saint Panteleimon Clinical Hospital suffered two attacks separated by 45 minutes. The majority of fatalities occurred during the second strike, which coincided with the arrival of first responders and the evacuation of patients.

Sumy's regional administration confirmed the casualty figures and the damage caused, noting that nine high-rise buildings were also affected in addition to the hospital. This incident follows several other attacks on healthcare facilities in Sumy, including a deadly strike on a geriatric center and another hospital complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko condemned the attack, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilian areas by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024