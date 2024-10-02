Left Menu

Iran's Attack on Israel Defeated, Says U.S. Adviser

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced that Iran's recent attack on Israel has been defeated. The Biden administration continues to monitor the evolving situation, including the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.

Updated: 02-10-2024 00:30 IST
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday that Iran's attack on Israel appears to have been thwarted. Despite this, President Biden's administration is still vigilantly observing the rapidly changing scenario.

Sullivan mentioned that they are closely following reports about the death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank.

The situation remains fluid, as the administration continues to gather more information and assess the implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

