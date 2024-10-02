Left Menu

U.S. Navy Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel

The Pentagon reported that two U.S. Navy destroyers successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles that were aimed at Israel. According to Major General Patrick Ryder, the missiles were fired from inside Iran and no other U.S. military assets were involved in the interception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:49 IST
U.S. Navy Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that two U.S. Navy destroyers launched approximately a dozen interceptors to neutralize Iranian missiles targeting Israel.

Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, confirmed to reporters that the missiles were launched from within Iran, and that no additional U.S. military resources were employed to intercept them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024