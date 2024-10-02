U.S. Navy Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel
The Pentagon reported that two U.S. Navy destroyers successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles that were aimed at Israel. According to Major General Patrick Ryder, the missiles were fired from inside Iran and no other U.S. military assets were involved in the interception.
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that two U.S. Navy destroyers launched approximately a dozen interceptors to neutralize Iranian missiles targeting Israel.
Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, confirmed to reporters that the missiles were launched from within Iran, and that no additional U.S. military resources were employed to intercept them.
