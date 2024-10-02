Left Menu

Iran Threatens Retaliation Against Israeli Allies

Iran's armed forces announced they would target Israel's supporters in the region if there is any intervention against Tehran. They warned that any Israeli retaliation to their missile attack would lead to extensive destruction of Israeli infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:16 IST
Iran's armed forces asserted on Tuesday their readiness to target the "bases and interests" of Israel's backers in the region, should these parties intervene directly against Tehran.

The statement escalated tensions, warning of "vast destruction" to Israeli infrastructure if Israel responds to a recent missile attack.

This development underscores the fragility of the regional stability and the potential for widespread conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

