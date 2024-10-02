Minister Bayly Unveils Data Explorer to Improve Public Access to Stats NZ Data

Statistics Minister Andrew Bayly has announced the launch of the Aotearoa Data Explorer, a new data tool designed to give New Zealanders better access to vital information, aiming to support more informed decision-making for individuals, businesses, and the government.

"To grow our economy and improve productivity, we need smarter ways of working, and a data-driven approach is key to that," said Bayly. "As Statistics Minister, one of my main goals is to make data more accessible to the public and business owners, especially those who may not have large budgets for market research but could benefit from the wealth of data Stats NZ holds."

Bayly emphasized the importance of data in today’s digital economy, comparing it to the "new oil" due to its potential to drive targeted and responsive decisions. He explained that while Stats NZ gathers extensive data through the Census, surveys, and administrative sources, it has traditionally been presented in a technical, less user-friendly format.

The Aotearoa Data Explorer changes that by offering a more accessible way for people to interact with data. "With the first release of the 2023 Census data tomorrow, it's a perfect time for Kiwis to explore this tool, as it will be populated with the most up-to-date information about life in New Zealand," Bayly noted.

This new platform replaces the older NZ.Stat tool and allows users to create customized tables and graphs easily. While not all datasets have been migrated to the platform yet, this marks the first step toward building a centralized, web-based resource for all Stats NZ data.

"I encourage New Zealanders to take advantage of this exciting new resource and integrate data into their decision-making processes," Bayly said, emphasizing that the tool would benefit everyone from individuals to businesses, ultimately contributing to more data-informed strategies across the country.