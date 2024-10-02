Bomb Threats Shake Railway Stations in Rajasthan

A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and other locations in Rajasthan was received at Hanumangarh railway station, police reported on Wednesday.

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena disclosed that the letter, sent by post to the station master, was reported to local authorities on Tuesday evening.

The letter, purportedly from Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, threatened to bomb the railway station and areas in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur on October 30. Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, and BSF personnel have conducted thorough searches.

A case has been registered with the GRP police station as investigations proceed to identify the sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)