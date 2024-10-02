Senior Railway Engineer Arrested for Bribery in Varanasi
The CBI detained Satyam Kumar Singh, a senior North Eastern Railways engineer, for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a contractor in Varanasi. The contractor had been awarded a Rs 4 crore project. Singh allegedly threatened to obstruct the work unless the bribe was paid.
- Country:
- India
The CBI has arrested Satyam Kumar Singh, a senior divisional engineer of the North Eastern Railways, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs two lakh from a contractor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, officials said on Wednesday.
The contractor was awarded a Rs four crore project to lay railway tracks from Thawe to Chhapra by Singh on July 25, they said.
''It was alleged that accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and threatened to obstruct the work and not pass his bills in future unless the bribe amount was paid,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Singh was caught red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the contractor, the statement said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course
Elderly Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor in Navi Mumbai
Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges
Music Mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested Amidst Legal Battles
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested in Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation