Senior Railway Engineer Arrested for Bribery in Varanasi

The CBI detained Satyam Kumar Singh, a senior North Eastern Railways engineer, for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a contractor in Varanasi. The contractor had been awarded a Rs 4 crore project. Singh allegedly threatened to obstruct the work unless the bribe was paid.

Updated: 02-10-2024 11:05 IST
The CBI has arrested Satyam Kumar Singh, a senior divisional engineer of the North Eastern Railways, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs two lakh from a contractor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, officials said on Wednesday.

The contractor was awarded a Rs four crore project to lay railway tracks from Thawe to Chhapra by Singh on July 25, they said.

''It was alleged that accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and threatened to obstruct the work and not pass his bills in future unless the bribe amount was paid,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Singh was caught red-handed demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the contractor, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

