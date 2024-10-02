Maharashtra Government Initiates Inquiry into School Assault Case and Police Shooting

The Maharashtra government has formed a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the police shooting of Akshay Shinde, who was accused in a school sexual assault case in Badlapur. The decision was publicized through a home department gazette on Tuesday.

Retired Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Dilip Bhosale, will head the single-member commission, which aims to submit its report within three months. Shinde, arrested for allegedly abusing two young girls, was killed in an alleged shoot-out with police on September 23. The inquiry will delve into the sequence of events leading to Shinde's death and assess the police's actions on that day.

The panel will also investigate if any individuals or groups were responsible for the incident and will suggest short-term and long-term measures to avoid similar occurrences. The Bombay High Court recently raised concerns over the police shooting, emphasizing the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

