Threatening Letters Warn of Bomb Blasts Across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

A letter threatening bomb blasts at railway stations and religious places across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station. The letter, allegedly from Jaish-e-Mohammed, warned of explosions on October 30 and November 2. Authorities are investigating the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:26 IST
A letter threatening bomb blasts at several railway stations and religious places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police revealed on Wednesday.

Additional SP, Hanumangarh, Pyare Lal Meena, reported that the letter was delivered by post to the Hanumangarh station master, and the local police were informed on Tuesday evening.

The letter, purportedly from Jaish-e-Mohammed, threatened that railway stations and various sites in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bundi, Udaipur, and Jaipur would be bombed on October 30.

Furthermore, the sender warned of bomb blasts at religious places in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on November 2.

Jaish-e-Mohammad is recognized as a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

Meena added that personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), local police, and BSF have conducted searches.

A case has been registered with the GRP police station, and efforts are underway to locate the sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

