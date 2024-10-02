Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Production Soars Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine is substantially increasing its defense manufacturing capacity, aiming to produce four million drones annually and ramping up other weapon types. In 2023 alone, Ukraine contracted to produce 1.5 million drones, a massive leap from virtually no production before the 2022 Russian invasion. The country is focusing on boosting domestic production to compensate for dwindling foreign aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is set to produce four million drones annually as the country rapidly scales up its weapons manufacturing capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with foreign arms manufacturers in Kyiv, Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine had already signed contracts to produce 1.5 million drones this year alone, a significant milestone given the absence of such production prior to Russia's invasion in February 2022.

In particularly challenging wartime conditions, Ukrainians have built a new defense industry from the ground up, marking a substantial increase in domestic weapons production. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Ukraine had tripled its weapons output in 2023 and doubled it again within the first eight months of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

