Controversy in Odisha: Police Suspensions Following Mysterious Death
In Odisha's Kandhamal district, two police personnel were suspended and three home guards were disengaged following the mysterious death of Jyestha Bandaki. His family alleges police involvement. The Kandhamal SP has initiated an investigation, mentioning procedural lapses but no confirmed criminal involvement yet.
In Odisha's Kandhamal district, the recent mysterious death of Jyestha Bandaki has led to significant police action. Two personnel have been suspended and three home guards disengaged.
The Kandhamal SP, Suvendu Kumar Patra, responded to allegations from Bandaki's family and villagers, who believe police were involved in his death. Bandaki, known to local authorities as a ganja smuggler, was found dead near Danganamu ghat on September 26.
Bandaki's brother claimed police chased and attacked Bandaki, with fatal consequences. The SP acknowledged procedural errors and has assigned a senior DSP to investigate further. The investigation continues with no criminal police involvement established yet.
