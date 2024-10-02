Delhi's Largest Cocaine Bust: Rs 2,000 Crore Seized
The Delhi Police have made a historic drug seizure of over 560 kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore. The Special Cell apprehended four individuals from Mehrauli, South Delhi, who intended to distribute the drugs in the National Capital Region. The crackdown followed a two-month investigation.
The Delhi Police have executed one of the most significant drug busts the city has ever witnessed, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine valued at roughly Rs 2,000 crore, officials announced.
A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four individuals from Mehrauli in South Delhi, confiscating a haul of over 565 kilograms. According to officials, the suspects were planning to distribute the cocaine in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region.
This operation culminated after more than two months of investigation based on a tip-off, leading to the bust just ahead of the festive season. The individuals are currently under interrogation as the probe continues, police reported.
