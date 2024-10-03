Left Menu

Tragic Border Clash: Migrants Caught in Crossfire near Tapachula

In a tragic incident, six migrants were killed and ten injured when Mexican soldiers opened fire on a pick-up truck near Huixtla, Chiapas. The military claims the vehicle was linked to criminal activity. Two soldiers have been removed from duty pending further legal proceedings and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development near Huixtla, just 40 km from Tapachula by the Guatemalan border, Mexican soldiers opened fire on a pick-up truck carrying 33 migrants, killing six and injuring ten, according to a statement released by the defense ministry on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly unfolded after soldiers, who were patrolling the area, heard explosions and observed the pick-up truck being tailed by vehicles resembling those used by local criminal factions. The defense ministry noted that two officers have been removed from their posts and are under investigation by federal authorities.

This crackdown highlights the dangerous pathways many migrants take through Chiapas, an entry point ridden with violence and cartel clashes. The military has pledged to uphold the rule of law while coordinating with civil authorities and diplomatic channels to thoroughly investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

