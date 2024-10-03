Tragic Border Clash: Migrants Caught in Crossfire near Tapachula

In a startling development near Huixtla, just 40 km from Tapachula by the Guatemalan border, Mexican soldiers opened fire on a pick-up truck carrying 33 migrants, killing six and injuring ten, according to a statement released by the defense ministry on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly unfolded after soldiers, who were patrolling the area, heard explosions and observed the pick-up truck being tailed by vehicles resembling those used by local criminal factions. The defense ministry noted that two officers have been removed from their posts and are under investigation by federal authorities.

This crackdown highlights the dangerous pathways many migrants take through Chiapas, an entry point ridden with violence and cartel clashes. The military has pledged to uphold the rule of law while coordinating with civil authorities and diplomatic channels to thoroughly investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)