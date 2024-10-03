Amazon Faces Labor Board Showdown Over Union Bargaining
Amazon.com is accused by the U.S. labor board of illegally refusing to negotiate with a union representing drivers employed by a contractor. The National Labor Relations Board claims Amazon as a joint employer with the contractor, Battle Tested Strategies (BTS), using illegal tactics against union activities.
Drivers from BTS made history by joining the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last year, marking the first time Amazon delivery contractors have unionized. The NLRB alleges Amazon violated federal labor law by cutting ties with BTS after unionization, without negotiating with the Teamsters.
A statement from Amazon suggests the NLRB's complaint lacks several Teamsters' claims, implying misrepresentation by the union. Amazon defends its stance, expecting dismissal of remaining allegations. The case is set to be deliberated by an administrative judge, with potential federal appeals to follow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
