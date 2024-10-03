Amazon Faces Labor Board Showdown Over Union Bargaining

Amazon.com is embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board over accusations that it has illegally refused to negotiate with a union representing its contractor's drivers. The board claims that Amazon is a joint employer with Battle Tested Strategies (BTS) and engaged in illegal tactics to suppress union activities.

Drivers from BTS made history by joining the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last year, marking the first time Amazon delivery contractors have unionized. The NLRB alleges Amazon violated federal labor law by cutting ties with BTS after unionization, without negotiating with the Teamsters.

A statement from Amazon suggests the NLRB's complaint lacks several Teamsters' claims, implying misrepresentation by the union. Amazon defends its stance, expecting dismissal of remaining allegations. The case is set to be deliberated by an administrative judge, with potential federal appeals to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)