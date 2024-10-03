Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

The Dominican Republic's government has unveiled an immediate deportation strategy, aiming to repatriate up to 10,000 migrants weekly. This move amplifies border control efforts amid escalating tensions with Haiti, a country currently struggling with conflict and insecurity.

Although the announcement refrained from naming Haitians specifically, they represent the bulk of the deportees. This initiative may significantly increase deportations from last year's over 200,000 Haitian migrants, underscoring the Dominican Republic's heightened response to the alleged inefficacy of the U.N.-supported security mission in Haiti.

The U.N. has pressed nations, including the Dominican Republic and the U.S., to cease deportations to Haiti, where escalating hunger affects nearly half the population, and internal displacement nears 700,000. The Dominican Republic accounted for 96% of Haitians deported last year, sharing the island of Hispaniola with its crisis-stricken neighbor.

