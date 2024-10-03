Casey Costello Applauds Expanded Police Recruitment Efforts for 2024

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello has welcomed the Police announcement that recruitment wings at the Police College will expand to accommodate 100 recruits starting next year. This move is seen as a significant step toward meeting the Government's target of increasing frontline Police numbers by 500 officers.

“This is great news on two fronts,” said Ms. Costello. “It reflects the growing interest among New Zealanders in policing as a valued career path, and it will also support our goal of boosting the number of frontline officers.”

The expansion comes at a critical time, as the coalition Government seeks to address rising concerns about law and order across the country. Ms. Costello emphasized that resourcing Police adequately is key to the Government’s commitment to improving community safety.

“We want New Zealanders to feel safe and be safe in their communities. Police officers play a vital role in achieving this, and the Government is fully backing them,” she added. “The fact that applications to join the Police force have doubled from last year, while attrition rates remain low, shows that New Zealanders value and trust our Police.”

Significant Investment in Recruitment and Retention

The Government’s commitment to law and order was reinforced in this year’s Budget, which allocated $191 million over four years to fund the recruitment and retention of 500 new sworn officers. In addition, $34.6 million in capital was earmarked to ensure that these officers are equipped with the necessary tools and resources to perform their duties effectively.

Ms. Costello noted that the increased funding will help Police meet the growing demands placed on them, from preventing crime to enhancing community engagement. The Government's investment is aimed not only at boosting numbers but also at ensuring officers are well-prepared to serve.

Building Community Connections and Expanding Pathways to Policing

Alongside increasing recruitment numbers, Ms. Costello highlighted the importance of strengthening Police connections with community groups, such as Māori and Pasifika wardens, and Community Patrols New Zealand. These partnerships are part of a broader initiative to build trust and collaboration between law enforcement and local communities.

To reach a wider range of potential recruits, Police have launched a series of targeted recruitment events across the country. These efforts are aimed at diversifying the Police force and encouraging people from all backgrounds to consider a career in policing.

The latest events took place in Auckland on Sunday and Wellington on Monday, with upcoming events scheduled in Christchurch this Saturday and in Dunedin on Sunday, 6 October.

“The Police are working hard to build bridges with communities and provide new pathways into the force, ensuring that it reflects the diversity of New Zealand’s population,” Ms. Costello said.

The expanded recruitment efforts are part of a long-term strategy to ensure that New Zealand's Police force remains robust, responsive, and capable of meeting the needs of all communities.