Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights the need for result-oriented Governance

"India 2047 requires us to transcend rigid rules and adopt a flexible, role-based approach to boost global competitiveness," Dr. Singh noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:59 IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, has strongly advocated for a transition from a "rule-based" to a "role-based" governance approach during the 'Mission Karmayogi' workshop in New Delhi. He emphasized that this shift would enhance efficiency by ensuring civil servants align their skills with their specific roles, moving India closer to its vision for 2047.

Dr. Singh attributed these changes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-thinking reforms, which have modernized the country's administrative framework. The Minister pointed to significant initiatives, such as the abolition of interviews for Group B and C positions and the streamlining of recruitment processes, as examples of the government's focus on transparency, merit-based governance, and efficiency.

A key highlight of the workshop was the introduction of 'Mission Karmayogi Prarambh', which prepares new recruits for their roles from day one, ensuring a smooth transition and better equipping them to meet job expectations. Dr. Singh launched four new features on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform, aimed at enhancing learning and development opportunities for government officials. He also released 20 domain-specific courses under the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and unveiled the "Know Your Ministry" initiative to foster in-depth knowledge and efficiency within government departments.

Several high-ranking officials, including Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary of DoPT, and Shri Adi Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Capacity Building Commission, participated in the event. They echoed the Minister’s emphasis on capacity building, performance-driven processes, and technology-driven governance as vital components in preparing India for a competitive global future.

Dr. Singh concluded by affirming that these reforms are essential steps in India's long-term strategy, aligning governance with the evolving needs of a modern economy.

