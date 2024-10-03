Left Menu

Yazidi Woman Freed After Decade-Long Captivity

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman kidnapped by ISIS militants a decade ago was recently freed from Gaza in a complex operation involving the United States, Israel, Jordan, and Iraq. The rescue marks a significant event in the ongoing efforts to free Yazidi captives taken by ISIS in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:39 IST
Yazidi Woman Freed After Decade-Long Captivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, abducted by Islamic State militants over a decade ago, has been successfully rescued from Gaza. The multi-country operation involved the United States, Israel, Jordan, and Iraq, according to officials on the ground.

Identified as Fawzia Sido, the woman was initially kidnapped during the 2014 Islamic State campaign against Yazidi communities in Iraq and later trafficked to Gaza. Her captor was reportedly killed during the recent Gaza conflict, allowing her an opportunity to escape.

The operation, orchestrated through complex international collaboration, saw the U.S. and Israel facilitate her safe evacuation from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, after which she journeyed to Jordan and finally back to her family in Iraq. Despite the ordeal, she is physically well but deeply traumatized by her captivity and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024