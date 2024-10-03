Yazidi Woman Freed After Decade-Long Captivity

A 21-year-old Yazidi woman, abducted by Islamic State militants over a decade ago, has been successfully rescued from Gaza. The multi-country operation involved the United States, Israel, Jordan, and Iraq, according to officials on the ground.

Identified as Fawzia Sido, the woman was initially kidnapped during the 2014 Islamic State campaign against Yazidi communities in Iraq and later trafficked to Gaza. Her captor was reportedly killed during the recent Gaza conflict, allowing her an opportunity to escape.

The operation, orchestrated through complex international collaboration, saw the U.S. and Israel facilitate her safe evacuation from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, after which she journeyed to Jordan and finally back to her family in Iraq. Despite the ordeal, she is physically well but deeply traumatized by her captivity and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)