Yazidi Woman Freed After Decade-Long Captivity
A 21-year-old Yazidi woman kidnapped by ISIS militants a decade ago was recently freed from Gaza in a complex operation involving the United States, Israel, Jordan, and Iraq. The rescue marks a significant event in the ongoing efforts to free Yazidi captives taken by ISIS in 2014.
Identified as Fawzia Sido, the woman was initially kidnapped during the 2014 Islamic State campaign against Yazidi communities in Iraq and later trafficked to Gaza. Her captor was reportedly killed during the recent Gaza conflict, allowing her an opportunity to escape.
The operation, orchestrated through complex international collaboration, saw the U.S. and Israel facilitate her safe evacuation from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing, after which she journeyed to Jordan and finally back to her family in Iraq. Despite the ordeal, she is physically well but deeply traumatized by her captivity and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
