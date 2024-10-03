Left Menu

EU's Defense Ambitions: A Budgetary Dilemma

The European Union's plan to boost its arms industry by investing 1.5 billion euros faces challenges as the European Court of Auditors warns that funding may fall short of objectives. Increased spending follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the budget remains a concern for future defense consolidation and innovation.

Updated: 03-10-2024 21:21 IST
The European Union's strategy to strengthen its arms industry could face significant setbacks, according to an EU spending watchdog.

The European Commission proposed a 1.5 billion euro plan to encourage EU-wide collaboration in defense spending and innovation, following increased military investments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, the European Court of Auditors has raised concerns that the financial allocation may not adequately meet its targets, potentially diluting the impact across various projects and exceeding planned timelines.

