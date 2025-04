The Kremlin on Thursday countered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's allegations that China is being drawn into the Ukraine conflict. They maintained that Beijing holds a "balanced position" on the matter.

Relations became tense after Zelenskiy suggested that Ukrainian intelligence had uncovered evidence of approximately 155 Chinese citizens fighting for Russia. He accused Russia of recruiting Chinese nationals through social media platforms, claiming Chinese officials knew about these actions.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reinforced China's stance as a proponent of peace, advising against foreign involvement in conflicts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Zelenskiy's assertions, reiterating China as a strategic and balanced partner—contradicting any notion of Beijing's involvement in military actions.

