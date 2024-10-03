Left Menu

Intercepted Drone Sparks Tensions Near Russian Nuclear Site

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted near Kurchatov, Russia, without harming the nearby Kursk nuclear power plant. Debris caused explosions in an unrelated building. Russia and Ukraine exchange accusations, while the U.N. nuclear watchdog highlights site vulnerabilities. Reports remain unconfirmed by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone near the town of Kurchatov on Thursday. The regional governor assured that there was no damage to the nearby Kursk nuclear power plant.

Governor Alexei Smirnov clarified that debris from the drone resulted in explosions in a building not associated with the nuclear facility. Earlier, several Russian Telegram channels had reported thwarting the alleged Ukrainian attack, which led to a fire occurring miles from the plant.

The plant's operator, Rosenergoatom, confirmed regular operations and normal radiation levels. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, in a social media statement, denied targeting the plant. Reuters has been unable to verify these claims independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

