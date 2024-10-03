Intercepted Drone Sparks Tensions Near Russian Nuclear Site

Russian forces successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone near the town of Kurchatov on Thursday. The regional governor assured that there was no damage to the nearby Kursk nuclear power plant.

Governor Alexei Smirnov clarified that debris from the drone resulted in explosions in a building not associated with the nuclear facility. Earlier, several Russian Telegram channels had reported thwarting the alleged Ukrainian attack, which led to a fire occurring miles from the plant.

The plant's operator, Rosenergoatom, confirmed regular operations and normal radiation levels. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, in a social media statement, denied targeting the plant. Reuters has been unable to verify these claims independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)