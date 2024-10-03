Left Menu

Haiti's Growing Child Hunger Crisis: A Step from Catastrophe

Haiti faces a dire child hunger crisis, with over 760,000 children experiencing emergency food insecurity amidst escalating political and social turmoil. Worsened by gang violence and extreme inflation, many families are spending 70% of their income on food, while aid efforts are hindered by security challenges.

03-10-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haiti is witnessing an alarming surge in child hunger, with one in six children now facing emergency food insecurity, a new report by Save the Children reveals. The nation's deteriorating situation is heightened by severe violence among armed factions and political instability, particularly in and around Port-au-Prince.

The crisis has resulted in the displacement of 700,000 people, with nearly five million Haitians unable to secure adequate nourishment. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, over 760,000 children are now at risk, showing a 21% increase since March.

Haitian households are grappling with skyrocketing inflation, forcing them to allocate an overwhelming 70% of their expenses to food. However, escalating violence and widespread lawlessness limit humanitarian organizations' ability to provide necessary aid to the most affected population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

