Cyber Fraud Shock Leads to Tragedy in Agra
A government school teacher in Agra, Malti Verma, died of cardiac arrest after a cyber fraud call threatened her with a false sex scandal involving her daughter. The fraudsters demanded money, causing immense stress to Verma, leading to her untimely death.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident in Agra unfolded as a government school teacher succumbed to a cardiac arrest following a distressing call from cyber fraudsters. The family of Malti Verma, a teacher at Junior High School in Achhnera, claims that she was targeted by criminals who falsely alleged her daughter's involvement in a sex scandal.
The fraudsters, posing as law enforcement, threatened to disclose the fabricated scandal unless a payment was made. Despite her son Deepanshu Rajput's reassurance that the call was a scam, Verma was unable to shake the anxiety, which ultimately led to her tragic death.
The incident has been reported to the authorities, with Anandveer Singh, the in-charge at Jagdishpura police station, confirming receipt of the complaint. A thorough investigation is underway, as the family mourns their loss while seeking justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Investigation Reveals No Evidence in Tirunelveli Sacred Thread Case
HCL Engineer Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Workplace in Nagpur
Tragic Loss at HCL Technologies: Senior Analyst Dies of Cardiac Arrest
Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya Honored With Ashoka Award 2024 for Cyber Crime Management
HCLTech Employee Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Nagpur Office