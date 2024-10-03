Cyber Fraud Shock Leads to Tragedy in Agra

A heart-wrenching incident in Agra unfolded as a government school teacher succumbed to a cardiac arrest following a distressing call from cyber fraudsters. The family of Malti Verma, a teacher at Junior High School in Achhnera, claims that she was targeted by criminals who falsely alleged her daughter's involvement in a sex scandal.

The fraudsters, posing as law enforcement, threatened to disclose the fabricated scandal unless a payment was made. Despite her son Deepanshu Rajput's reassurance that the call was a scam, Verma was unable to shake the anxiety, which ultimately led to her tragic death.

The incident has been reported to the authorities, with Anandveer Singh, the in-charge at Jagdishpura police station, confirming receipt of the complaint. A thorough investigation is underway, as the family mourns their loss while seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)