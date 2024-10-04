Israel's Retaliation Options: Strategic Responses to Iran

In the aftermath of Iran's missile attacks earlier this week, Israel is evaluating several strategies for retaliation, according to Danny Danon, the nation's ambassador to the United Nations. This statement was made during an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Danon emphasized that Israel is not lacking in options and highlighted the significant vulnerabilities that Iran faces. "We have a lot of options," Danon stated, adding that the decision of when and where to strike back remains within Israel's discretion.

This strategic positioning underlines Israel's readiness to respond to provocations while underscoring the element of unpredictability in its military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)