Pentagon Engages with Israel on Iranian Missile Response
The Pentagon is in discussions with Israeli officials regarding their potential response to an Iranian missile attack earlier this week. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated they are deliberating Israel's response but refrained from speculating on the specifics.
The Pentagon announced it is engaged in talks with Israeli officials concerning Israel's potential response to this week's Iranian missile attack.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh emphasized that while discussions are ongoing, she couldn't provide details or speculate about Israel's course of action.
The dialogue highlights the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Israel in the wake of regional security threats.
