Outcry Over Migrant Deaths: Mexican Bishops Demand Justice

Mexican Catholic bishops have strongly condemned the killing of six migrants by Mexican soldiers in Chiapas, describing the event as a direct result of the country's militarized approach to migration policy.

In a powerful statement, the Mexican Episcopal Conference urged the state to conduct a serious and impartial investigation into the incident that also left 10 others injured.

This tragic event has drawn global attention, with calls for justice resonating from Peru's foreign ministry and concerns rising about the growing role of the military in managing migration at the Mexico-U.S. border.

(With inputs from agencies.)