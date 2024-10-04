Left Menu

Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Heir

An alleged Israeli strike in Beirut reportedly targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, believed to be the successor of Hassan Nasrallah. This information was shared by journalist Barak Ravid via social media. Reuters could not independently verify these claims, and no official confirmations have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:27 IST
Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Heir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, an Israeli strike on Beirut aims at high-ranking Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's early morning social media post on Friday. The move targets the person tipped to succeed the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The allegations have yet to be verified independently; Reuters reported that confirming these details remains challenging due to the absence of an official statement from any side involved.

This incident could significantly impact the volatile geopolitical situation, adding more tension between Israel and Lebanon as the world waits for an official comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024