Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Heir

In a surprising development, an Israeli strike on Beirut aims at high-ranking Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's early morning social media post on Friday. The move targets the person tipped to succeed the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The allegations have yet to be verified independently; Reuters reported that confirming these details remains challenging due to the absence of an official statement from any side involved.

This incident could significantly impact the volatile geopolitical situation, adding more tension between Israel and Lebanon as the world waits for an official comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)