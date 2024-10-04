Israeli Strike Targets Hezbollah Heir
An alleged Israeli strike in Beirut reportedly targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, believed to be the successor of Hassan Nasrallah. This information was shared by journalist Barak Ravid via social media. Reuters could not independently verify these claims, and no official confirmations have been made.
In a surprising development, an Israeli strike on Beirut aims at high-ranking Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's early morning social media post on Friday. The move targets the person tipped to succeed the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
The allegations have yet to be verified independently; Reuters reported that confirming these details remains challenging due to the absence of an official statement from any side involved.
This incident could significantly impact the volatile geopolitical situation, adding more tension between Israel and Lebanon as the world waits for an official comment on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Beirut
- strike
- Hezbollah
- Hashem Safieddine
- Barak Ravid
- Hassan Nasrallah
- reporter
- Reuters
- source
ALSO READ
Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Devastating Airstrike
Hezbollah's Top Leaders Targeted in Israeli Airstrikes: Senior Commanders Ali Karaki and Hassan Nasrallah Killed
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Alive after Israeli Airstrikes
Hezbollah's Heir Apparent: Hashem Safieddine in the Spotlight
Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah