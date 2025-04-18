Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cable Car Crash Claims Lives Near Naples

A tragic cable car crash near Naples resulted in the deaths of four people, including foreign tourists. The accident occurred when a traction cable snapped, stopping the cars mid-journey on Monte Faito. Italian prosecutors are investigating the incident as a case of multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster.

Tragedy struck near Naples as four individuals, including tourists from the UK and Israel, lost their lives in a catastrophic cable car accident. The crash took place on Monte Faito, in the town of Castellammare di Stabia, when a crucial traction cable snapped, halting both upward and downward-moving cars.

According to Marco De Rosa, the spokesperson for the mayor of Vico Equense, two of the three foreign tourists involved have been identified. The fatal incident has led to Italian prosecutors opening an investigation into multiple counts of manslaughter and culpable disaster.

A fifth victim, believed to be another foreign tourist, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized in Naples. The tragedy has raised serious safety concerns and authorities are urgently seeking answers to prevent such disasters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

